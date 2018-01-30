Local 4 News at Noon -- January 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what happened on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE STREAM: Sen. Feinstein, gymnasts call on House to vote on bill to protect athletes

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will host a news conference Tuesday with abuse survivors to call on the House to take up Senate-passed legislation to prevent future predators from abusing young athletes.

Larry Nassar's sentencing in Eaton County to last 3-4 days after more victims come forward

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing young athletes in Ingham County, but his time in court hasn't ended.

Camaro driver sentenced to 10 to 30 years on murder charges in fatal Detroit crash

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that landed on top of another vehicle, killing two people, is expected to be sentenced Tuesday morning.

President Trump to herald economic progress in State of the Union

President Donald Trump will herald a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address, as he seeks to rally a deeply divided nation and boost his own sagging standing with Americans.

Tasty Tuesday: Souper Bowl

A restaurant in Farmington Hills offers a variety of soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

