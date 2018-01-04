Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Oakland County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash on Tienken Road in Rochester Hills

An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Tienken Road in Rochester Hills.

Detroit police to discuss 2017 crime statistics

The Detroit Police Department is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the city’s crime statistics for 2017.

Bomb cyclone blasts East Coast, threatens hurricane-force winds

A dreaded "bomb cyclone" is pounding the Northeast, dumping blinding snow hurled by wind gusts as strong as 60 mph.

Shelby Township police: Woman found dead after walking away from home

Shelby Township police said a woman who walked away from her home Wednesday night has been found dead.

Woman sexually assaulted while asleep on Spirit flight from Las Vegas to Detroit

A man has been arraigned on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman during a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

Weather

Local 4Caster Paul Gross has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

