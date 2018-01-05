Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Death investigation underway at mobile home park in Novi

Police are investigating a death Friday morning at the Oakland Glens mobile home park in Novi.

Squatters shot at home on Detroit's east side

Two people believed to be squatting at a home on Detroit's east side were shot Friday morning.

Michigan Attorney General considers investigation into how MSU handled Larry Nassar situation

The office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette confirmed that it is considering an investigation into how Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation.

City of Detroit seeking volunteers to help look for homeless during extreme weather conditions

Volunteers are needed this weekend to assist with homeless outreach in Detroit.

Brutal cold moves in after 'bomb cyclone' hammers Northeast

A one-two punch of dangerously frigid temperatures and gusty winds will wallop parts of the Northeast and Midwest on Friday and Saturday after a major storm left piles of snow and thousands of power outages along the East Coast.

Michigan Lottery: Winning ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Bloomfield Hills

For the second time this week, a Michigan Lottery player is waking up to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

Weather

Local 4Caster Paul Gross has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.