Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 8, 2018

Apartments flooded after pipe bursts at Riverfront Towers in Detroit

A pipe burst Monday morning on the sixth floor of the Riverfront Towers apartment complex causing flooding in units below.

Man barricaded inside Ann Arbor home; nearby school on lockdown

A man is barricaded inside a home in the 1400 block of Traver Road in Ann Arbor.

Man wearing only underwear found dead in Southwest Detroit

The body of a man wearing only underwear was found lying on the ground Sunday morning in Southwest Detroit.

Man fatally stabs mother, stabs 2 men before being found in vacant home, police say

A man was found by police in a vacant home after police said he stabbed his mother to death, got into a crash and stabbed two other people Sunday night.

Small fire breaks out atop Trump Tower

New York firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at the top of Trump Tower.

Trump physical unlikely to shed light on mental fitness

President Donald Trump's staunch defense of his own mental acuity this weekend all but ensured the questions mounting about his fitness will increase in the coming week, which is set to culminate Friday with his first known medical exam since taking office.

