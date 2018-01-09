Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- January 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

2 shot, at least 1 killed at business in Clinton Township; 1 in custody

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a business in Clinton Township on Tuesday morning.

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father in River Rouge

Police in River Rouge are searching for 2-year-old Denver Statton after he was taken by his non-custodial father Monday morning.

Detroit police officer injured in crash on SB I-75 and Vernor

A Detroit police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on southbound I-75 and Vernor in Southwest Detroit.

Michigan woman charged with tying up 11-year-old son in car, setting car on fire due in court

A Monroe County woman has been charged with intent to murder after she tied up her 11-year-old son in a car and lit the car on fire, police said.

Detroit Noel Night shooting: 16-year-old boy due in court for preliminary hearing

A 16-year-old boy is due in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with the shooting of four teenagers during Noel Night festivities in Detroit.

North Korea sending delegation to Winter Olympics after rare talks with South Korea

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday, as North Korea agreed to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea and reopen a military hotline.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

