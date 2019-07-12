Local 4 News at Noon -- July 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Detroit man accused of shooting 2 men, killing 1, because they were gay

A Detroit man is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder on suspicion of shooting two men during a robbery attempt because they were gay.

Trump: Labor Secretary Acosta stepping down amid Epstein deal scrutiny

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is resigning following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

Next heat wave hits Metro Detroit this weekend, sticks around next week

The next summer heat wave is moving in this weekend and it's sticking around for a bit. Temps will be in the 90s for several days next week, bringing thunderstorm chances in late afternoon hours.

Volkswagen-Ford alliance: VW to invest $2.6 billion in Argo AI

Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG today announced Friday they are expanding their global alliance to include electric vehicles and will collaborate with Argo AI to introduce autonomous vehicle technology in the U.S. and Europe.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Friday, weekend rain chances

Morning clouds will give way to late morning and afternoon sunshine and no threat for wet weather today around Metro Detroit. Highs will hit the upper 70s to low 80s and the sun comes without the steamy humidity.

