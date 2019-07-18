Local 4 News at Noon -- July 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Water filters handed out after discovery of lead in Highland Park tap water

Residents in Highland Park are being urged to get their water tested for lead as soon as possible.

Suspected arson attack on Kyoto animation studio leaves 25 dead

The death toll at the Kyoto Animation Co. building is expected to rise and the city's fire department said that 36 people were injured in the blaze, some critically.

6-year-old Michigan baseball 'coach' becomes viral star with 'tantrum' after ejection

The "coach" is a fan favorite for the Kalamazoo Growlers, a team in the Northwoods League, a 22 team summer college baseball league in the Midwest.

Rhonda Walker makes tearful return

Rhonda was absent from Local 4 News Today for weeks.

Metro Detroit weather: Excessive Heat Warning, Air Quality Alert, hot with storms possible

Thursday morning will be warm under fair skies. Temperatures start near 70°F. Families going to summer camp and workers driving to the office will have dry roads.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.