Local 4 News at Noon -- July 19, 2019

All of Michigan at risk for severe weather on Friday: What to know

The entire state of Michigan is at risk for severe storms on Friday as extreme heat grips the region.

DTE prepares for dangerous heat

DTE is preparing for high energy usages during the high temperatures.

Body found in car after fire on Detroit's east side

Detroit police officers and firefighters are investigating after a body was found Friday inside a car that had been set on fire on the city's east side.

President Donald Trump says he won't address NAACP convention

President Donald Trump says he won't address the NAACP convention because of changes in the date and format of an appearance.

8 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently eight closures and advisories in Michigan, all in the Lower Peninsula.

Metro Detroit Weather: Excessive Heat Warning, storms possible again

Dangerous heat and humidity remain with another chance of thunderstorms, Friday. There's a good chance of tying or breaking a record high, Saturday.

