Local 4 News at Noon -- July 25, 2019

'There is blood all over' -- Man in critical condition after double stabbing near Detroit McDonald's

Police are investigating at a McDonald's restaurant on Detroit's west side after a nearby double stabbing spilled into the restuaruant.

Over bag of chips? Detroit gas station shooting under investigation

A Detoit gas station clerk is in police custody after firing shots at a thief inside his store.

Novi police: Suicidal man barricaded inside home

Novi police are asking people to avoid the neighborhood near 10 Mile and Beck roads as officers work to safely resolve this situation.

Metro Detroit weather: Afternoon isolated shower not ruled out

It’s not quite as comfortably cool this Thursday morning, but still a decent start around Metro Detroit with morning lows in the 50s to low and mid 60s.

