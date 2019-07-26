Local 4 News at Noon -- July 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit construction: Multiple freeways to close this weekend for roadwork

Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend.

Delta flight from Rome to Detroit diverted to London after medical emergency

Delta said 217 customers are on board the Boeing 767-300 aircraft

Woman cut out of vehicle after serious crash on 8 Mile Road near Woodward

A serious crash Friday morning on 8 Mile Road has left a woman in critical condition.

Marines arrested for alleged human smuggling and drug-related offenses

Sixteen US Marines were arrested Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to a statement from the Marine Corps.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine today; humidity increases this weekend

What a great weather week here in Metro Detroit and we finish the work week in a strong summery way.

