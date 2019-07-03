Local 4 News at Noon -- July 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

3 residents injured, 2 firefighters burned in Sterling Heights house fire

Three residents were taken to a hospital and two firefighters suffered burns during a house fire in Sterling Heights, authorities said.

Clinton Township police take suspected gunman into custody in Budd Park

They had shut down Clinton River Road, which is in the area. Residents were asked to remain inside with their doors locked since 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That order was lifted around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

DTE: 30,000 customers without power after storms in Metro Detroit

DTE Energy said about 30,000 customers didn't have power as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro Detroit weather: Ozone Action Day with more rain

It’s still a little slippery on the streets from all of that rain last night and overnight, so be careful. Conditions are drying out a little bit with nothing more than a few scattered showers this morning.

