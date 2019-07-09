Local 4 News at Noon -- July 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

2 adults, 2 children injured in shooting on MacKenzie Street in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured four people including two children Tuesday morning at a home on MacKenzie Street near Joy and Livernois roads.

Metro Detroit weather: Great summer day, severe risk later this week

Another great start to a summer day here in Metro Detroit with Tuesday morning temps in the 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. We are under a Marginal (weak) Risk for Severe Weather as a cold front comes into the warm and unstable air here late tomorrow into early Thursday. We’ll keep you updated with the latest in the forecast moving forward but be prepared to keep an eye to the skies late Wednesday.

Billionaire Ross Perot dies at 89

Ross Perot, the billionaire tycoon who mounted two unsuccessful third-party presidential campaigns in the 1990s, died Tuesday, according to family spokesman James Fuller. He was 89.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.