Local 4 News at Noon -- June 12, 2018

Trump and Kim meet

Clasping hands and forecasting future peace, President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un committed Tuesday to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula during the first meeting in history between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

Ann Arbor homicide investigation

Ann Arbor police said officers went to conduct a welfare check about 9:45 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3300 block of Alpine Drive.

Deadly hit-and-run in Wixom

Police are searching for Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda. Director of Public Safety Ron Moore released a photo of Cerda during a news conference Tuesday morning. Moore also shared a photo of a newer model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, black in color, that Cerda may be traveling in.

GM shareholders meeting

Rod Meloni reports from the General Motors shareholders meeting.

Tasty Tuesday

Daddy's Donuts in Utica is not just for Father's Day.

Weather

Brandon Roux has the updated weather forecast.

