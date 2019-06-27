Local 4 News at Noon -- June 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan AG files lawsuit to shut down Line 5 oil pipeline

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has taken legal steps to shut down Enbridge's controversial Line 5 oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

Redford police: Toddler also found abused at motel with 5-year-old girl who was killed

Police said a second child was found suffering from abuse at a motel where a 5-year-old girl was found not breathing this week in Redford Township.

$500M program to upgrade Detroit's water, sewer systems

A news conference was held Thursday morning to provide details of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department's (DWSD) five-year, $500 million program to begin to upgrade the city's water and sewer systems.

Dive team finds body of missing man in Detroit River

The Detroit Police Dive Team has found the body of a man who went missing in the Detroit River.

Ford announces massive European restructuring; 12,000 jobs cut

The reductions are part of what the automaker is calling "efficiency improvements across all operations." They will be complete by the end of 2020, Ford says.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain and thundershowers; severe risk

Rain and thundershowers are rumbling through parts of Metro Detroit this morning, especially areas south of 8 Mile early on.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.