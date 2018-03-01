Local 4 News at Noon -- March 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what happened on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Winter weather advisory: 3-6 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit

Rain is already moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario early Thursday with heavier rain on the way.

Winter storm warning: 5-9 inches of snow expected in Livingston, Oakland counties

Oakland and Livingston Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning mainly for concerns of very heavy snow Thursday afternoon and evening

Plymouth-Canton high schools dismissed early after threatening note prompts lockdown

Plymouth-Canton high schools were place under a soft lockdown Thursday morning after a threatening message was found at one of the schools.

36-year-old Huntington Woods man charged with indecent exposure at 2 Troy stores

A Huntington Woods man was charged and arraigned Tuesday in connection with two indecent exposure incidents at two different stores in Troy.

Hope Hicks is resigning from the White House

White House communications director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving and closest aides, is resigning, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

