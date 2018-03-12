Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what happened on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Man accused of killing Oakland County Deputy due in court Monday

The 22-year-old man who is accused of killing Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall is due in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

This week's student walkout over guns poses balancing act for schools

As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.

Woman shot, killed in car on Mark Twain Street in Detroit

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman Sunday night on Mark Twain Street in Detroit.

Woman killed in Livonia house fire

A woman died Sunday night after a house fire in Livonia. The fire broke out late Sunday night in the home on Grove Street near Six Mile and Farmington roads.

Troy city manager terminated following domestic assault arrest, officials say

The Troy City Council voted Sunday to terminate its city manager after he allegedly assaulted a woman over the weekend.

5 dead, pilot sole survivor of helicopter crash in NYC

The New York City helicopter crash that killed everyone on board except the pilot may have been caused by a passenger's piece of luggage, the pilot told investigators.

