Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 13, 2018

Pres. Trump replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Stolen van used in liquor store smash-and-grab robbery on Detroit's west side

An investigation is underway after an apparent smash-and-grab robbery attempt in which the suspects used a stolen van to break through the front of a liquor store on Detroit's west side.

Belleville High School closed Tuesday due to threat called in to 911

Belleville High School will be closed Tuesday due to a threat against the school that was called in to 911, school officials announced.

Shelby Township man accused of making threat to shoot up Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

A 20-year-old man is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail after making threats to shoot up a local mall in Sterling Heights, police said.

Bus carrying students crashes near the Alabama-Florida line, killing 1 and shutting down I-10

At least one person was killed when a bus carrying Houston-area band students drove into a 50-foot ravine in Baldwin County, Alabama, on Tuesday morning, Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said.

Texas package bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites

Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

