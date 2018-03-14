Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE STREAM: Coverage of National Walkout Day in America as students protest gun violence

From Maine to Hawaii, students planned to walk out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month’s massacre of 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Michigan students protest gun violence in national school walkout

The group behind the walkout is the EMPOWER youth branch of the Women's March. They are calling for a 17-minute walkout beginning at 10 a.m. locally to honor the 17 victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Ford recalls nearly 1.4M midsize cars

Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million cars because steering wheels could detach from the steering column.

Trump's CIA pick reportedly ran 'black site' prison

If Gina Haspel is going to be confirmed as the next CIA director, a post she was nominated to fill by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, she will have to disavow the interrogation techniques that made her famous.

'It's not over yet:' Pennsylvania special election in its 2nd day

Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone are locked in a neck and neck battle to decide who will represent Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

Stephen Hawking, renowned scientist, dies at 76

Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.

