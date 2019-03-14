Local 4 News at Noon -- March 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon on March 14, 2019.

Severe storm risk Thursday in Metro Detroit: What to know

We are under a Slight Risk for severe storms this afternoon and early evening with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes included in the discussion for what to watch for.

Michael Bloomberg's charity to help Michigan fight opioid deaths

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s charity will invest $10 million to help Michigan fight opioid overdose deaths.

Trial begins for Detroit police corporal accused of assaulting woman at hospital

A Detroit police corporal accused of assaulting a woman who was lashing out at officers at a hospital is due in court Thursday for the start of trial.

Grounding all 737 Max planes could cost Boeing billions of dollars

The company said Wednesday it recommended the FAA issue a temporary operations suspension of all 737 Max planes. Boeing had for days resisted a suspension, even as aviation authorities around the world grounded their 737 Max aircraft following the second deadly crash of a 737 Max 8 plane in less than five months.

