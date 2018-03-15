Local 4 News at Noon -- March 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what happened on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Police: Viles of urine found in woman's bra after crashing into Roseville police cruiser on I-696

A police cruiser was struck Thursday morning on I-696 and a 40-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of narcotics in Roseville.

Palmer Park Prep Academy students relocated due to concerns about leaky roof causing mold

Parents of students who attend Palmer Park Preparatory Academy were updated by the superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District after the condition of the school building was deemed "unacceptable" for the remainder of the school year.

2 schools in Ferndale close suddenly today after third-party employee threatens to harm self

Two schools in Ferndale unexpected closed Thursday out of an abundance of caution after someone threatened to harm themselves on a school campus.

4 teens arrested after threat of violence forces Whitmore Lake Public Schools to cancel classes

Four teens were arrested Tuesday night in connection to a threat made against Whitmore Lake Public Schools that forced the district to cancel Wednesday classes.

Trump says he made up trade claims in meeting with Trudeau

President Donald Trump boasted at a private fundraiser Wednesday of making up trade claims during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before knowing whether they were true.

More than 10,000 people flee Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta area

Thousands of people reportedly fled the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Thursday in what appeared to be a mass exodus of civilians out of the besieged area and into Damascus, according to Syrian state TV and monitoring groups.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

