Local 4 News at Noon -- March 15, 2019

Michigan tornado damages more than 70 homes and businesses, knocks out power

Authorities say a tornado swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands.

49 killed in mass shootings at 2 New Zealand mosques

At least 49 people were killed and 20 seriously injured in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday, in a carefully planned and unprecedented attack that has shocked the usually peaceful nation.

Metro Detroit Weather: More rain Friday, what to expect this weekend

We are free of severe weather, but it’s windy and the temps are dropping as you walk out to temps in the lower 40s and winds W 15-30 mph. Those winds will be cranking like that all day Friday around Metro Detroit and those low and mid 40s will drop into the upper 30s through the afternoon.

19-year-old sentenced in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Detroit officer Fadi Shukur

The man charged in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Detroit police officer will be behind bars for the foreseeable future.

