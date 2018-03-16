Local 4 News at Noon -- March 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what happened on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit man to be arraigned on charges of fatally shooting neighbor while trying to stop dog attack

A Detroit man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his neighbor last year while trying to stop a dog mauling is expected to be arraigned Friday.

University used time-saving technology to build collapsed bridge

The pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday was built using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) technology, according to a statement from the university.

Driver nowhere to be found after SUV crashes into salon on Detroit's west side

An SUV crashed into a commercial building Friday morning on Detroit’s west side and the driver was nowhere to be found when authorities arrived on the scene.

No backpacks allowed Friday at Romulus High School after threat

Backpacks are not allowed Friday at Romulus High School after the school received a threat. In a statement Thursday night, leaders at the Romulus Community Schools district said the high school received a non-credible threat. Police are investigating.

Parkland School Shooting: Cops Release Video of Deputy Scot Peterson on Day of Massacre

Police have released video of armed Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last months mass shooting in Florida.

Sources: Trump ready to replace McMaster as national security adviser

President Donald Trump is ready to oust Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and find a new national security adviser before the North Korea meetings in May, multiple sources told CNN Thursday.

