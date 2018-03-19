Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

4th blast in Austin stokes fears that a serial bomber is on the loose

For the fourth time the month, a device exploded on residents in the Texas capital. What makes this blast especially terrifying is that it was left on the side of the road in a residential area and may have been triggered by a tripwire, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Macomb County unveils new interactive roads system

A new, interactive system being unveiled today will help Macomb County drivers steer clear of trouble and get updates on the roads.

Mother arrested in Southgate parking lot after baby left alone in car

A mother was arrested in the parking lot of a Southgate Sam's Club after her baby was found alone inside a car.

Putin tightens grip on power with overwhelming Russian election win

Vladimir Putin has extended his grip on Russia for another six years after an overwhelming victory in Sunday's presidential election, a result that was never in doubt.

North Korea, US representatives to meet in Finland

Representatives of North Korea, South Korea and the United States are set to meet in Finland for talks on denuclearization, according to South Korean and Finnish officials.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

