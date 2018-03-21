Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Police: 3-year-old girl grazed by bullets as grandmother removes AK-47 from home in Warren

A 3-year-old girl was injured Wednesday morning when her grandmother was removing an AK-47 that she found in a home in Warren.

Suspect in Austin serial bombing attacks identified as Mark Anthony Conditt

The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks in Austin that have killed two people and injured four others this month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the city police said early Wednesday.

Feds search Detroit for man wanted on gun, drug charges

Federal investigators are searching in Detroit for a man wanted on gun and drug charges. Investigators executed multiple search warrants Wednesday morning. Four of five wanted fugitives were arrested, but Michael Lamont Bender remains at large.

Southbound I-75 closed at I-94 in Detroit as crews fix bridge hit by truck

Southbound I-75 is closed at I-94 to allow the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to remove the outside beam of the Warren Avenue bridge, which was struck by a semi truck Tuesday afternoon.

Is it really spring? 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks closes schools, delays flights

The fourth nor'easter in three weeks already is closing schools and canceling thousands of flights Wednesday as it may dump record springtime snow in the Northeast.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.