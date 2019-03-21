Local 4 News at Noon -- March 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Troy homicide: Woman found dead in closet at mobile home park

Homicide investigators in Troy believe a woman was killed and put in a closet at the Troy Villa mobile home park near Stephenson Highway and Maple Road.

Stephen McAfee murder: Killer sentenced to at least 52 years in prison

Andrew Fiacco was sentenced Thursday to at least 52 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee.

Report: Great Lakes region warming faster than the rest of the US

A scientific report says the Great Lakes region is warming faster than the rest of the U.S., which likely will bring more flooding and other extreme weather such as heat waves and drought.

Westbound I-696 reopens at Dequindre Road after crash investigation

It's unclear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries are.

Metro Detroit weather: Some sunshine with temps rising later today

Most of the wet weather is drizzle to light rain and we should see precipitation coming and going through the morning drive with morning temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

