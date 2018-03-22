Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

19 days of terror end with bomber's final explosion in Austin

For 19 days, exploding packages terrorized Austin residents as police frantically searched for the elusive bomber. The mysterious bombs killed two people and wounded several others, stunning the Texas capital normally known for festivals and live music.

2 of 5 businesses cleared to open after chemical concerns at Franklin Village Plaza

Two businesses have been cleared to reopen at the Franklin Village Plaza after the removal of chemicals found in the crawl space beneath the building.

South Lyon High School student charged with making threats on social media due in court

A student at South Lyon High School is due in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with threats made against the school on social media.

Davontae Sanford accused of shooting rifles toward park with friends in Arizona

Davontae Sanford was only 14 years old when he went to prison for nine years, accused of killing four people. But in 2016, Sanford was released when a hit man confessed to the murders.

New Florida gun law used on brother of Parkland school shooter

Authorities are trying to restrict Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, from having access to guns by using a new Florida law that passed in the aftermath of the school massacre.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.