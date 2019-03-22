Local 4 News at Noon -- March 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

GM announces $300 million investment at Orion Assembly Plant, new Chevy EV

General Motors is investing $300 million in its Orion Assembly Plant to produce a new Chevrolet electric vehicle that will bring 400 new jobs to the Orion plant.

Better Made recalls 10-ounce Original Potato Chips due to undeclared allergens

As a preventative measure, Better Made Snack Foods of Detroit, MI, is recalling 10-ounce packages of Original Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk.

Oakland County restaurant worker pleads no contest in fatal drunken driving crash

An Oakland County restaurant worker, who was bound over for trial in August in connection with a suspected drunken driving crash that left one of his coworkers dead and another seriously injured, has pleaded no contest.

Geomagnetic storm could bring magical Northern Lights to Michigan this weekend

Thanks to a solar flare on the surface of the sun this week, a geomagnetic storm could be visible in the skies over parts of Michigan this weekend.

Metro Detroit weather: Light snow showers today

It’s the first Friday of Spring 2019 and it will be a little bit cooler and breezy today with a cold front moving through dropping our mid 30s a few degrees with some waking up in the upper 20s.

