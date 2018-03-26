Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Woman dies after catching fire while on porch in Inkster

A woman died Monday morning after suffering burns caused by a fire on a porch in Inkster.

US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate in response to UK spy case

The United States is kicking out 60 Russian diplomats and ordering Russia’s consulate in Seattle to close in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

LIVE: Dr. Marc Edwards expected to testify at Michigan health director's preliminary hearing

The preliminary hearing for Michigan's health director resumes Monday in Flint as a judge decides whether the he should go to trial for the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis and one of the experts who first shed light on the water quality is expected to testify.

Study: Blood lead levels in Flint children at historic low in 2016

Childhood blood lead levels in the city of Flint have been on a steady decline since 2006 with a historic low in 2016, according to a study led by Michigan Medicine and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

Pulse gunman's father was FBI informant under criminal investigation, attorneys say

Attorneys for Noor Salman are calling for a dismissal of charges or a mistrial after they say new details from prosecutors reveal that Pulse gunman Omar Mateen's father was an FBI informant who is currently under a criminal investigation.

