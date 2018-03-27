Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Larry Nassar's former boss at MSU charged with neglect, criminal sexual conduct

A Michigan State University official is facing four charges in an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of molesting women and girls in his care.

Special prosecutor to give update on Michigan State University investigation

Special Prosecutor Bill Forsyth will provide an update Tuesday on his investigation into Michigan State University, according to Attorney General Bill Schuette.

2 young children found alone in Detroit motel after shooting; police search for parents

Detroit police are searching for the parents of two young children found alone Tuesday morning at Cranbrook Motel on the Lodge Freeway service drive near 8 Mile Road.

Former Troy city manager due in court for domestic assault case

The former Troy city manager is due in court Tuesday morning for a hearing prior to going to trial after an alleged assault of a woman in Clawson.

Two more lawyers decline to join Trump legal team

Two more lawyers have declined to join President Donald Trump's legal team, a Chicago-based law firm said Tuesday, the latest attorneys to turn down an invitation to represent the president amid special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Tasty Tuesday: Danny J's Brick Tavern

Wood-fired oven pizza and casual dining in Utica.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

