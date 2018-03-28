Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Macomb County Deputy Clerk Jackie Ryan removed from office after refusing to leave

Macomb County Deputy Clerk Jackie Ryan was refusing to leave office Wednesday morning, just a day after her boss, county clerk Karen Spranger, was ordered removed from her post.

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger removed from office immediately, judge says

Macomb County officials told Local 4 that a judge ruled Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger is to be removed from office immediately.

Hamtramck High School evacuated due to gas leak

Hamtramck High School was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak in the area.

Wayne County prosecutor to hold press conference on Richard Phillips case

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a decision in the Richard Phillips case, officials announced.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2018: What you need to know

The Detroit Tigers will open the 2018 season on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Whether you're heading to the game -- or watching from home or work -- here's everything you need to know.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

