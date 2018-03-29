Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against Pirates postponed due to rain

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain.

3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Redford Township

Redford Township police are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Telegraph Road at West Chicago.

LIVE: NASA astronauts go spacewalking days after reaching orbit

Two new arrivals at the International Space Station are out spacewalking less than a week after moving in.

Police investigate murder-suicide on Detroit's east side

Police on Detroit’s east side are investigating a murder-suicide, officers said Wednesday night.

Memorial for Parkland shooting victims dismantled

People gathered outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School paying tribute to victims with flowers and teddy bears for six weeks after the shooting. When students return from Spring Break on Monday, those mementos will be gone.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

