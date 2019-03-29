Local 4 News at Noon -- March 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Wayne State bus stolen in Detroit, stopped on I-94 west of Ann Arbor

The bus driver exited the bus to get gas at a station in the 3500 block of Gratiot Avenue. That's when someone else jumped on the bus and took off.

Sterling Heights reveals winning name for 'Golden Corridor Icon'

The city of Sterling Heights announced the final five name choices for their somewhat controversial "golden ring" installment earlier this week. Now, we have a winner.

I-94 closed this weekend between Conner, I-75 in Detroit for bridge demolitions

Both directions of I-94 will be closed this weekend between Conner Road and I-75 in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain today, into weekend

After warm sunshine yesterday, chilly rain is on the menu for today. It remains chilly and a little wet, even a little snowy, this weekend.

