Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 30, 2018

Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2018 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live score, game updates

It's Opening Day, take two in Detroit after rain postponed Thursday's big event to Friday afternoon.

Michigan Endangered Missing Advisory: Police seek missing Livonia girl

Police are looking for a 10-year-old Livonia girl who may have walked to her father's home in Detroit.

Thousands of marshmallows to rain from sky during annual Marshmallow Drop in Westland, Trenton

Local 4Casters say a blizzard of marshmallows is expected to localize over Elizabeth Park in Trenton at 9 a.m. and at Nankin Mills in Westland at 11 a.m.

Thieves target Roseville neighborhood, ransack 9 cars in 3 days

Nine car break-ins have been reported in three days in one Roseville neighborhood.

Here's how Michigan basketball can get past Loyola-Chicago in Final Four battle

The Michigan basketball team is two wins away from a national championship, and the next team standing in its way is the Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament.

Officers in Alton Sterling case await word on discipline

Two Baton Rouge police officers involved in the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling are expected to learn soon whether they'll face discipline by their department as police prepare to release four more videos recorded the night of the shooting.

