Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 5, 2018

Detroit police officers to be arraigned Monday for deadly crash neglect accusation

Two Detroit police officers will be arraigned Monday morning at the 36th District Court on charges connected to a fatal car crash this past October.

Richard Spencer to speak at Michigan State University today

The day has come — controversial speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer is set to speak Monday evening on the campus of Michigan State University.

Michigan Lottery: $1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Ypsilanti

A lucky Michigan Lottery player who bought a Mega Millions ticket for Friday’s drawing is walking around with a ticket worth $1 million.

MAP: Every planned road construction project in Metro Detroit for 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation has released a list of planned road construction projects happening in Metro Detroit this year.

DACA's March 5 'deadline' marks only inaction

It's been six months since President Donald Trump moved to end a program that protected young undocumented immigrants from deportation, and Washington seems to be no closer to a resolution on the day everything was supposed to be solved by.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

