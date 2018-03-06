Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Sentencing for attempted carjacking in Allen Park expected today

A 37-year-old man charged with attempted carjacking last October at an Allen Park gas station is set to appear in court Tuesday morning at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Michigan mother back in court Tuesday for vaccination case

A nationally known court case continues Tuesday morning as a mother fights for her right to decide if her son should be vaccinated or not.

LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2018 State of the City address

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 2018 State of the City speech on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Tasty Tuesday: New Peking

Freestanding, classically adorned Asian eatery specializing in Mandarin and Sichuan cuisines in Garden City.

Sam Nunberg: 'I'm not going to get sent to prison'

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said he doesn't think he'll face consequences like being jailed over his plans to refuse a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

