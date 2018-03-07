Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Wayne County jail site update: County reaches deal with Gilbert to build criminal justice center

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced Wednesday a tentative agreement with billionaire Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures to build a new $533 million criminal justice center near Detroit's Midtown neighborhood.

Neighbors to be sentenced in Warren teen's deadly heroin overdose

A man and woman are due in court Wednesday morning to be sentenced for delivering a deadly dose of heroin to their 16-year-old neighbor Sirena Lawson.

Man to be sentenced in shooting of Detroit auto parts store manager; 2 women face trial

The man charged with accessory in connection with the fatal shooting of an auto parts store manager in Detroit faces sentencing Wednesday.

Another nor'easter: 50 million under storm watch or warning

The second nor'easter in a span of a week is dropping snow Wednesday across parts of the storm-weary East Coast, already pummeled by a deadly "bomb cyclone" last weekend.

Porn star sues Trump over alleged affair, 'hush' money

A new lawsuit filed by the porn star known as Stormy Daniels claims President Donald Trump never signed a hush agreement regarding an alleged sexual encounter between the two and therefore the agreement is void.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

