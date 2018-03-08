Local 4 News at Noon -- March 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what happened on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Teen shot by his mother at apartment in Inkster

A teen was shot Thursday morning at an apartment in Inkster. The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. at the Canterbury Woods Apartments on Tobin Drive, which is near Beech Daly Road and Avondale Street.

17-year-old charged after making threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools

A 17-year-old is facing serious charges after making threats directed at Plymouth-Canton high schools.

Police search for suspect after child assaulted during home invasion in Midtown Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault of a 5-year-old girl in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Murder charge dismissed against man accused of dumping woman's body on Detroit's west side

Charges were dismissed Thursday against the man seen in surveillance video dragging and dumping a woman's body on Detroit's west side.

Companies embrace International Women's Day

Starbucks is teaming up with the Malala Fund. Barbie launched an "Inspiring Women" series. McDonald's flipped its golden arches to make a W.

