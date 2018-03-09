Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Westbound I-94 closed at Race Road due to crash involving multiple commercial vehicles

The westbound lanes of I-94 are closed Friday morning due to a crash in Grass Lake Township.

Novi and Farmington Hills police, firefighter uniforms stolen from cleaners in Detroit

Novi and Farmington Hills police and firefighter uniforms were missing after a break-in at a cleaning company early Friday morning in Detroit.

Trump says he'll meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

After months of trading insults and threats of nuclear annihilation, President Donald Trump agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un by May to negotiate an end to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program, South Korean and U.S. officials said Thursday. No American president has ever met with a North Korea leader.

Toys 'R' Us reportedly is considering closing all U.S. stores

Toys "R" Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe could be headed toward the end. The toy retailer is reportedly considering liquidation of all US assets, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources.

White House ignores congressional inquiry on security clearance procedures

The White House is ignoring a bipartisan congressional inquiry regarding documents about the Rob Porter scandal, prompting the House Oversight Committee's top Democrat to request that the White House be subpoenaed over the matter.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

