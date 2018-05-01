Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).
Man electrocuted after truck makes contact with live wire in Oak Park
A Southfield man was electrocuted Monday when a live wire came in contact with his truck in Oak Park.
Man due in court for hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy
A probable cause conference is scheduled Tuesday morning for a 27-year-old man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old Detroit boy.
Shelby Township man due in court for charges in wife's murder
Joshua Boshell pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and felony firearms charges in connection to his wife's death in March.
Court hearing today for Shelby Township man accused of Lakeside Mall shooting threat
A 20-year-old man is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail after making threats to shoot up a local mall in Sterling Heights, police said.
2 people shot at Detroit bank, 1 in temporary serious condition
Two men were shot and one is temporarily in serious condition after a shooting at a Detroit bank early Tuesday morning.
White House claims 'clerical error' led to change in Iran statement
A one-letter mistake on an official White House statement led to consternation and questions about official US policy toward Iran on Monday, and a quiet correction did little to quell the matter.
Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.
