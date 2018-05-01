Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Man electrocuted after truck makes contact with live wire in Oak Park

A Southfield man was electrocuted Monday when a live wire came in contact with his truck in Oak Park.

Man due in court for hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy

A probable cause conference is scheduled Tuesday morning for a 27-year-old man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old Detroit boy.

Shelby Township man due in court for charges in wife's murder

Joshua Boshell pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and felony firearms charges in connection to his wife's death in March.

Court hearing today for Shelby Township man accused of Lakeside Mall shooting threat

A 20-year-old man is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail after making threats to shoot up a local mall in Sterling Heights, police said.

2 people shot at Detroit bank, 1 in temporary serious condition

Two men were shot and one is temporarily in serious condition after a shooting at a Detroit bank early Tuesday morning.

White House claims 'clerical error' led to change in Iran statement

A one-letter mistake on an official White House statement led to consternation and questions about official US policy toward Iran on Monday, and a quiet correction did little to quell the matter.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

