Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 11, 2018

LIVE: Hearing for mother's boyfriend accused of torturing, killing 4-year-old Michigan girl

Brad Fields is due in court Friday where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to send his case to circuit court.

Search for cold case bodies hits day 5 in Macomb Township

Crews will be digging again Friday as the search for the remains of girls connected to convicted killer Arthur Ream continues in Macomb Township.

President Trump delivers remarks on lowering drug prices

In January, President Donald Trump accused the pharmaceutical industry of "getting away with murder" with high price increases and promised to do something about it. He's set to share his plan to do so Friday.

Michigan police department's future cat officer diagnosed with feline leukemia

Troy's future police cat will not be joining the department after she was diagnosed with feline leukemia.

Kelly says Trump 'somewhat embarrassed' by Russia probe

President Donald Trump is "somewhat embarrassed" by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, White House chief of staff John Kelly says.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

