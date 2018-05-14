Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

US set to break with tradition and open embassy in Jerusalem

The Trump administration is set to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem Monday, formally breaking from decades of established American policy and international practice in a move that US officials say will create greater regional stability.

Royal Oak police: Man shot, killed by officer had just stabbed mother, rushed officer

A police officer was involved in a deadly shooting Monday morning on East Hudson Avenue between McClean and South Wilson avenues in Royal Oak.

Supreme Court strikes down sports betting law

The Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for states to legalize sports gambling, striking down a 1992 federal law that prohibited most states from authorizing wagers on sports.

Hawaii volcano: Lava spews from 18th fissure on Big Island

Two new fissures opened on Hawaii's Big Island over the weekend, spewing lava and fumes and forcing more residents to evacuate.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

