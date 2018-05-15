Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Gas station clerk to be arraigned on murder charge in deadly shooting on Detroit's west side

A gas station clerk accused of fatally shooting a customer on Detroit's west side is due in court Tuesday morning to be arraigned on murder charges.

Authorities suspend dig for bodies in Macomb Township to reassess location, consider others

Crews suspended a dig in Macomb Township on Tuesday where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls.

Investigators want any victims of Arthur Ream to come forward

Arthur Ream is in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, whose remains were found 10 years ago near a wooded area in Macomb Township.

Woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with fatal shooting of boyfriend in Pontiac

A 34-year-old woman was arraigned Tuesday on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Pontiac.

Jerusalem and Gaza -- A world apart

There is a growing canyon between Israelis and Palestinians. They live right next to each other, but couldn't be farther apart. At no time is that on clearer, starker display than this week.

Melania Trump 'doing really well' after kidney surgery, President says

President Donald Trump said Melania Trump was "doing really well" Tuesday following kidney surgery, adding that the first lady was expected to leave the hospital in the next few days.

Volcano's impact is isolated, Hawaiian official says

A county official urged visitors not to be deterred by dramatic images of the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano, as only a small part of the state is affected.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.