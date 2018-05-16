Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

5-year-old Detroit boy found safe after reported missing Wednesday morning

A 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Detroit Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to police.

Water main break in Saline causes city-wide loss of water pressure

A large water main break in Saline caused a city-wide loss of water pressure Wednesday morning.

Detroit police arrest mother after 5-year-old boy tests positive for cocaine

A Detroit woman was arrested Tuesday after police said her 5-year-old son tested positive for cocaine in his system.

Panel set to release report on judges and sexual harassment

As the U.S. judiciary confronts its #MeToo moment, officials plan to release a highly anticipated report this month addressing potential sexual harassment in the nation's courthouses and how complaints are handled.

North Korea threatens to cancel Trump summit over nukes

North Korea has threatened to abandon planned talks between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in June if Washington insists on pushing it "into a corner" on nuclear disarmament.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

