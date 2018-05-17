Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Several 7-Eleven stores robbed in Metro Detroit this week

Police are investigating a series of robberies at 7-Eleven stores this week in St. Clair Shores and one in Dearborn.

Fallout, investigations underway in Nassar scandal

Michigan State University's announcement Wednesday that it agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by former sports doctor Larry Nassar is seen as a step toward providing closure for those victims.

Ford to resume F-150 production Friday at Dearborn Truck Plant

Ford Motor Company will resume production of F-150 pickup trucks Friday at the Dearborn Truck Plant after more than a week of down time due to a fire at the Meridian Magnesium Products facility in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

Hawaii on red alert due to ash clouds, shooting lava

Officials warned residents and airplanes to stay away from part of Hawaii's Big Island after a plume of ash from the Kilauea volcano rose 12,000 feet into the air.

Illinois officer stopped school shooter before anyone got hurt

An Illinois school resource officer is being praised as a hero for intervening when a former student opened fire Wednesday morning at Dixon High School.

WDIV sends Knightcam to cover Royal Wedding in England

Only WDIV-Local 4 has the Knightcam, Tim Pamplin, in Windsor and London to cover the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

