Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 2, 2018

Residents wake to fire at Regency Club Apartments in Warren; 8 units destroyed

Residents at the Regency Club Apartments were awakened Wednesday morning when a fired ripped through part of the complex in Warren.

3 people taken into custody on Haggerty Road in Canton Township

Three people were taken into custody Wednesday morning as police gathered along Haggerty Road between Palmer and Cherry Hill roads.

Landlord arrested after argument leads to shooting on Detroit's west side

A landlord was arrested Tuesday after an argument ended with a shooting on Detroit's west side.

Man who left hospital prompting manhunt due in court on murder charges from 2015 homicide

The man who was thought to have escaped police custody at a Detroit hospital prompting a manhunt is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on murder charges in connection with homicide from 2015.

Trump's legal team prepares for showdown with Mueller

President Donald Trump's lawyers are preparing for a legal showdown with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources familiar with their thinking.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

