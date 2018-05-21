Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Shootout with Texas school gunman lasted 25 minutes

The gunfire tearing through Santa Fe High School didn't stop for half an hour. And during that time, Texas deputies were in a 25-minute shootout with the gunman, authorities said.

Mother sentenced to probation after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel

A mother faced sentencing Monday for a reduced child abuse charge after her two young children were found alone at a motel in Detroit.

River Rouge shooting, firebombing: What we know right now

After a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head while sleeping in his home in River Rouge Sunday morning, the child's mother's home was firebombed overnight Monday.

Detroit freeway shooting: Driver on I-94 fires 14 rounds at another vehicle, striking man

A 33-year-old man was struck by multiple bullets Sunday night while driving on westbound I-94 near I-75 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said

More Kilauea eruptions possible, but laze, lava are biggest hazards

Residents on the Big Island face several threats Monday from Kilauea: In addition to the possibility of more eruptions, lava is oozing into the ocean, sending hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass particles into the air.

Pompeo threatens US will 'crush' Iran

The US will aim to "crush" Iran with economic and military pressure unless it changes its behavior in the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

