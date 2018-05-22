Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

2 Rochester Hills schools closed Tuesday due to mercury level in water

Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School will be closed Tuesday due to water quality concerns, Rochester Community Schools announced.

Rochester Hills man accused of firing shotgun at teen asking for directions appears in court

A Rochester Hills man was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in connection with accusations that he chased a 14-year-old boy away from his porch and fired a shotgun at him after the teen knocked on his door to ask for directions to school.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosts roundtable on school safety after Santa Fe shooting

Gov Abbott's first roundtable to discuss school safety will be held Tuesday at the Texas Capitol.

Kilauea eruption: No end in sight

Between the flowing lava and toxic gas that are forcing evacuations, the Kilauea eruption feels like a never-ending emergency for the people who live in the Puna district on Hawaii's big island.

Monkey gets free at the San Antonio airport

A monkey that was being transported escaped its cage Monday afternoon and briefly ran loose at San Antonio International Airport, officials said.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.