Local 4 News at Noon -- May 24, 2018

Detroit police lieutenant, officer arraigned in Corktown restaurant assault case

A former Detroit police commander and Detroit police officer were arraigned Thursday on charges in connection with the assault of a man at a Corktown restaurant during St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.

Police: 2 men shoot, kill each other outside gas station on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Person struck, killed by garbage truck outside homeless treatment center in Detroit

A person was struck and killed by a garbage truck Thursday morning outside the Operation Get Down homeless treatment facility at Harper and Cadillac avenues.

Trump cancels Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump will not meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month for what would have been a historic diplomatic summit, he announced in a letter to Kim released by the White House Thursday morning.

NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem

NFL players must stand during the National Anthem this season, team owners decided Wednesday, a reaction to fierce backlash against some who took a knee in symbolic opposition to the systemic oppression of people of color, including by police.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

