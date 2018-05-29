Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Greektown Detroit shooting: 4 shot after argument, 3 in critical condition

Four people were shot early Tuesday morning after an argument turned physical in a parking lot in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood.

Eastbound I-94 closed at South State Street due to crash

Eastbound I-94 is closed at South State Street in Ann Arbor due to a traffic incident.

Belgium shooting: Two police officers, passerby killed in Liege

Belgian authorities are investigating the killing of three people in the eastern city of Liege on Tuesday as a terror attack, the country's prosecutor said.

Starbucks around the US closing for anti-bias training

Starbucks will close about 8,000 company-owned locations on Tuesday afternoon to offer 175,000 employees a mandatory anti-bias training.

Flash floods again rip through Ellicott City, Maryland; 1 missing

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Sunday in Howard County as a massive storm drenched the Baltimore region, triggering flash floods in Ellicott City and leaving one person missing.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

