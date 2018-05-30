Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Engaged couple shot to death at home on Patton Street in Detroit

A man and woman who were engaged to be married were shot to death early Wednesday morning at a home on Patton Street near Plymouth and Evergreen roads in Detroit.

Bob Bashara's appeal denied by Michigan Supreme Court

The Michigan Supreme Court has denied Bob Bashara's appeal of a Court of Appeals ruling to uphold his convictions in his wife's 2012 murder.

Authorities search Argo Pond for man who jumped from railroad bridge in Ann Arbor

A search is underway Wednesday morning on Argo Pond for a man that jumped in overnight in Ann Arbor.

Detroit Public Schools Community District to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat

All schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be dismissed three hours early on Wednesday due to high temperatures.

Russia's foreign minister is headed to North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit North Korea on Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, the latest move in Pyongyang's push for diplomatic rapprochement.

Hawaii lava has destroyed more than 70 homes

The number of homes swallowed by lava flowing from fissures spawned by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has jumped to 71, authorities said Tuesday.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.